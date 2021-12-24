First National Bancorp Inc (FMIA) to Issue Dividend of $3.00 on February 25th

First National Bancorp Inc (OTC:FMIA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

FMIA opened at $1,152.00 on Friday. First National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $900.00 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00.

