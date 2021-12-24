First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.946 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of FPA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.49% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

