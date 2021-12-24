First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 61,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 112,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.