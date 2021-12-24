First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $24.65 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.