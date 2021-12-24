First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 1,804.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

