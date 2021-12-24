First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.836 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $40.12 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.95% of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

