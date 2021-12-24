First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.56. 74,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,203. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

