First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.281 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 32.33% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

