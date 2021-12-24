First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.66 on December 31st

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.662 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FTGC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 633,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

