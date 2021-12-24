First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FTLB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

