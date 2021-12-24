First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

