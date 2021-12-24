First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 31,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,204. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

