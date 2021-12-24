First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

