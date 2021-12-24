First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

