First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.393 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $74.03. 2,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 15.35% of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.