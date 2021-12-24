First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 62,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,686. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.