First Trust Municipal High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.08 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.