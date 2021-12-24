First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $131.53 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 110.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.