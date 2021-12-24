First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 17.87% of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

