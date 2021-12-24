First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FTXL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

