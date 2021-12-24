First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

