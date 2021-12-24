First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,376. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $64,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

