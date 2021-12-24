First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AIRR)

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 16.01% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

