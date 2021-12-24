First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI opened at $72.13 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

