First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.531 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of RFEU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $64.49 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

