First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 31st

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

HYLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.82. 237,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

