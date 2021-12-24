First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

RNDV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.82% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

