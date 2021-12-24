FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,277 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

