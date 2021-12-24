FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Up to $182.59

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.59, but opened at $189.10. FirstService shares last traded at $189.16, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in FirstService by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FirstService by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

