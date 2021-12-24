Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

