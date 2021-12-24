Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,775. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,750 shares of company stock worth $16,739,711.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

