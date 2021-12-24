Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.11.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.