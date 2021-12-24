Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,365. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

