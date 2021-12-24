Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 327,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

