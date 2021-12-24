Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

NYSE:F opened at $20.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

