Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.21.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.