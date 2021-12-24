Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

