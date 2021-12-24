Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.