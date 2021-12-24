Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.21. Frontline shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 32,889 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.