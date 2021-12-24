FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Trading Down 0.1%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 112,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 329.9% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,364,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 1,814,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4,417.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,102,180 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12,095.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 991,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 983,832 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 423.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 653,149 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

