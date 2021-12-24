FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATUS opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

