FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Issued By KeyCorp

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

HXL opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

