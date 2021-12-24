FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

