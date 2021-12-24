FY2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Cut by National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.30 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.