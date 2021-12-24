FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.16 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

