FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

