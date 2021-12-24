FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Exelon stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

