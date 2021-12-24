GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $9.52 on Monday. GAN has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.37.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

