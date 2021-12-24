Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.81 and last traded at $98.81. Approximately 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.05% of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

