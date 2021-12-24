GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

Shares of JOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. 2,817,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,217. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.17.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.