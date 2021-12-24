GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 2,817,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 559,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

